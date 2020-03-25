LEWISBURG — Meetings of school directors in two local districts could have a different look for a time.
Dr. Steven C. Skalka, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, said the board meeting planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewisburg Area High School would be blended. Some directors would attend in person while others would attend remotely.
Skalka wrote that essential business only would be conducted, without student presentations, principal or director reports.
“It’s still a public meeting,” Skalka noted in an email. “Should a member of the public attend, they will be asked to practice proper social distancing.”
The board agenda, recently posted online, included whether to authorize PFM Financial Advisors LLC and others to proceed with issuance of General Obligation Bonds Series of 2020 for refunding of the District’s Series of 2015 bonds and debt service savings.
A tuition waiver will also be considered, as well as authorization to continue providing lunches for school-age children for the duration of the school closure regardless of state or federal reimbursement. Payment of district employees during the mandated closure was also among action items.
Meantime, Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Daniel R. Lichtel, said they have begun to explore ideas about alternative formats for school board meetings.
Either blended or online approaches could be taken but they have not come to a conclusion yet. The next regularly scheduled MASD board meeting was listed for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the district administration building.
Neither district has considered changing their respective 2020-21 budget timelines.
