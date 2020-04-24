WILLIAMSPORT — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said Thursday the governor’s color-coded plan to get business going again seemed like a “reasonable” one.
But the details were where the critical parts of the plan lay.
“Overall, it sounds like a reasonable approach to opening up business again in Pennsylvania,” Yaw said. “It is kind of the reverse of the way we closed down.”
Taking it in reverse seemed like a logical way to go.
“Here in North-Central Pennsylvania, we’ve been fortunate,” Yaw said. “Fortunate is a relative term in this. We have not had the kind of concentration of virus cases that some of the more urban areas have, like Philadelphia, Allegheny County and the Scranton Wilkes-Barre area.”
Yaw hoped the plan which called for individual areas to go from “red light” to “yellow light” to “green light” could be a thing to build upon and get people back to work. It would depend upon conditions in that area and could be set back in the event of an outbreak.
A “yellow light” in the region would allow businesses with in-person operations and child care to open Friday, May 8, as long as Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Department of Health safety protocols were followed. Among the other provisions, in-person retail would also be permitted though curbside service would be preferable.
Yaw noted that some essential businesses in the district have worked straight through the COVID-19 shutdown with no virus cases.
“It can be done,” he said. “I think it is a case of how it’s managed within these companies. That’s our experience which is pretty good (and) which is a credit to the people involved.”
Yaw said the companies, some with more than 500 employees, have observed the required precautions from the outset. Their work included essential military work.
Others, he noted, would let people in and out and have had many COVID-19 cases.
Meantime, Yaw conceded the unemployment compensation system was not working well. In part, it was due to about 1.5 million new claims being filed.
“We did not have a system that was anywhere near set up to handle that volume of cases,” he said. “They are going to be dealing with unemployment cases a year from now. People really want to go back to work now.”
Yaw observed that some small businesses sometimes operate on the cusp of failure and the slowdown could push them over the edge.
He said the longer it goes, the worse it gets, but there was no need to be reckless.
“I’m not suggesting we just go into this blindly and open things up and forget that anything happened over the last six weeks,” Yaw concluded. “But I think there are reasonable, rational (and) responsible ways we can go about opening business and really accommodate things.”
