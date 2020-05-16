HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that there are 989 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 61,611.
The state is reporting 4,403 total deaths, an increase of 61 new deaths.
No new deaths were reported in local counties and positive cases showed little increase. Columbia County has 336 positive cases (33 deaths), Lycoming is at 146 (seven deaths), Northumberland County 139, Montour 50 (one death), Union 46 (one death) and Snyder 33 (two deaths).
There are 266,225 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,257 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,075 cases among employees, for a total of 15,332 at 556 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,043 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,432 of our total cases are in health care workers.
