Mother, wife, vying for state Senate seat

SELINSGROVE — The mother of a 9-year-old son is entrenched in a campaign for the seat representing the 27th district in the Pennsylvania Senate.
Michelle Siegel, a 39-year-old wife and mother from Selinsgrove, is the Democratic nominee whose name will appear on the ballot against incumbent Republican Sen. John Gordner in the November election.
A 2000 graduate of the Selinsgrove Area High School, Siegel obtained a Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental science from Susquehanna University.
She and her husband, Charles, were married in 2005 and have a 9-year-old son, Alex.
Siegel has worked as a youth leader, and as a volunteer in the Selinsgrove Area School District and with the Regional Engagement Center’s music program.
She has never before held a public office.
“I just noticed that no one has run against Mr. Gordner since 2003,” she said. “I was somebody that feels like this district needs some change. I was born and raised in this area. We need to have a government that represents rural people in Harrisburg.”
Siegel has created a Rural Bill of Rights, topics she will focus on if elected. At the top of the list is the need for health care access.
When explaining the topic, Siegel pointed to the closure of the Sunbury Community Hospital.
“That’s 63 beds we lost and 150 jobs,” she said. “I’m so concerned about what that will do in the long run. There’s a lot of people that use that hospital in Snyder County, Montour County, Northumberland County.”
Siegel would like to see hospitals become critical access points, which cannot be closed.
Her Rural Bill of Rights also focuses on an investment in public education.
“We pay a sizable property tax,” Siegel said. “We want to make sure that money we know goes to educate children is getting there. It’s not getting there.”
She believes that state funding meant for public schools is being diverted to for-profit charter schools.
While she believes in school choice, Siegel said charter schools can turn down applicants, which should not occur as public schools must accept any student who lives within their bounds.
She also believes Pennsylvania’s property tax system is “one of the more fair systems we have.”
“Most people probably understand their property tax is for their public school investment,” Siegel said. ‘I don’t think people have a problem with that. They want to make sure the money is getting back to the (local) school district.”
She acknowledged that the “elderly population” is looking for some property tax relief, which should be examined.
Other areas addressed in Siegel’s Rural Bill of Rights include access to public transportation, protection and growth of family farms, access to “good paying” jobs, support of local businesses, upholding the Constitution, infrastructure investment and access to clean air.
She believes money collected by the state through the gas tax is “not going to where it was supposed to.”
“We need to do a better job and make sure we are properly funding (transportation),” Siegel said.
She acknowledged that the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project which is currently underway in the 27th district has “been greatly needed.”
Once completed, the $800 million project will connect Route 147 south of Montandon with Route 15 south of Shamokin Dam.
According to Siegel, the Pennsylvania constitution guarantees residents the access to “clean air, water and land.”
Siegel said her grandfather and uncle died of cancer, after growing up on land which had polluted water.
“They died from drinking water,” she said. “To me, that’s not acceptable. We owe the people of the commonwealth, we owe rural people, better.”
Siegel describes herself as “a rural person” who loves her community. Her family is supportive of her bid for the Senate seat.
“My son is very excited,” she said. “His friends know his mommy has been very busy. I still make his lunch every morning and I still make sure he’s getting his homework done.”
