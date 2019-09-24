WILLIAMSPORT — A plastics organization comprising industry leaders has awarded a $3,000 scholarship to a Pennsylvania College of Technology student.
Nathan A. Rader-Edkin, of Williamsport, majoring in plastics and polymer engineering technology, earned the scholarship from the Plastics Pioneers Association.
A dean’s list student, Rader-Edkin serves as president of the SPE Student Chapter at Penn College and chairs SPE’s Next Generation Advisory Board. He’s worked as a molding intern at TE Connectivity in Middletown, a designer and manufacturer of connectivity and sensor products.
Following his December graduation, Rader-Edkin will begin full-time employment as a molding processing engineer at Becton, Dickinson and Company in Broken Bow, Nebraska.
Since 1985, PPA’s Education Fund has distributed over $300,000 in scholarships to students planning for a career in plastics.
Penn College is one of six institutions nationwide offering plastics degrees that are accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. Students may seek the bachelor’s degree in plastics and polymer engineering technology or an associate degree in plastics and polymer technology.
