LEWISBURG — A night of fun for the family was recently announced by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) and the Bull Run Tap House.
Family Game Night: Dinner and Trivia, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Participants are encouraged to order dinner from Bull Run Tap House and say the password "Lewisburg Children's Museum" to get 15% of the bill donated to the LCM. Dinner from Bull Run Tap House is available for pick up, curbside service or delivery.
After grabbing dinner, participants are encouraged to head home for a virtual Family Game Night, during which the LCM will provide family friendly trivia questions.
"We are excited to explore virtual events," says Lindsey Walter, LCM education director. "Stay-at-home orders are slowly being lifted, but places to go are still limited for safety reasons. We hope this event will give families something to do together, while keeping them safe."
Teams are made up of a maximum of eight participants with no more than two adults per team. First place prize is a LCM annual membership with additional gift card prizes for second and third place winners. Entry fee is $10 per team; registration is required. Proceeds will support the mission of the LCM to inspire learning, imagination and play through interactive, enriching experiences in a safe, accessible environment to all children and their families.
"Our LCM Staff and Board of Directors are creatively evaluating what it means for us to fulfill our mission during this difficult and unprecedented time," said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. "Using feedback from members, guests, and other community stakeholders, we are working hard to offer educational resources that keep children engaged and support parents' concerns for their children’s development during this period of interrupted normalcy."
Participants will be using the Kahoot and Zoom platforms to participate. The LCM recommends using both a computer and smartphone to participate in this virtual event. Participants will use Zoom to view the trivia questions and a smartphone to submit answers. Sharing of video is not required.
For more information about the LCM and to register for this event, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org. Contact the LCM by email at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
