LEWISBURG — Democrat Katie Evans, her party’s 85th District State House nominee, credited a long-time interest in government for her getting into electoral politics.
Evans, 74, said it seemed clear earlier this year that incumbent Rep. David Rowe (R-85) might run unopposed.
“That sends the wrong signals,” Evans said. “One is that nobody is interested enough. The other was it can send a wrong signal in saying ‘everything is fine,’ so there is not opposition. I think people need to have a choice.”
The district, Evans said, was in need of help for small businesses, restaurants, farmers and people in general. Education, health care and “a sustainable life” were her personal top issues.
“We have people who are without jobs,” she said. “I just see that somebody has got to start somewhere.”
Harrisburg, Evans felt, has lost sight of service for the good of their constituents. She attributed the trend to preoccupation with party politics and ideology.
Evans said her initial strategy for success included a listening tour of the district where she would listen to the wants and needs of residents. However, both indoor and outdoor gatherings were severely limited in the spring and early summer.
Evans had made extensive use of the Zoom meeting platform during the summer including “house parties” and sessions titled “Coffee with Katie.” Topics such as the state minimum wage, day care, the economics of the area and her opponent’s thoughts about the pandemic have been brought up.
A relatively young committee backing her effort also received credit for their expertise and commitment. They recently discussed the possibility of small, in-person, outdoor gatherings as the weather gets cooler.
Evans earned a spot on the November ballot by receiving more than 300 write in votes in the June primary.
After working as a teacher in Selinsgrove, Evans also served as president of the teacher’s union local before working for the Pennsylvania State Education Association. She has also taught an online course in labor and employment relations for the Penn State World Campus.
