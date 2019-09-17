MILTON — Red, white and blue ribbons will adorn passenger cars this year as they sail around the Milton Model Train Museum’s 20-by-60-foot display, marking a historic moment in world history.
Each year, train museum volunteer Barry Mabus said volunteers select a theme for the museum.
“Our theme this year is the 75th anniversary of D-Day,” Mabus said.
D-Day occurred June 6, 1944, as more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of the French coastline to fight Nazi Germany. According to the U.S. Army website, more than 9,000 Allied soldiers were killed or wounded, but the invasion allowed more 100,000 soldiers to begin the trek across Europe to defeat Adolf Hitler and his troops.
“We needed a theme,” said Mabus, a U.S. Army veteran. “We decided this year, since it was the 75th anniversary, to do a military theme.
“I found some ribbon at (a retail store)... that has red, white and blue stripes on it,” he continued. “I decided to put that on our passenger cars.”
Other military-related train items, on loan from Mabus, are also on display at the museum. Those items include two flat cars with military vehicles, HO-scale flat cars with military vehicles and O-scale military cars.
The museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Milton Harvest Festival.
The museum’s Christmas season open house dates have also been set. The museum will be open 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 through Dec. 29.
The museum was founded in 2007 after the O-gauge scale model collection of the late Rev. Robert Walker was donated to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). The display, set with a 1950s-era replica of Milton, has continued to expand over the last 12 years.
Admission to the museum is free. Donations are accepted to support the museum.
