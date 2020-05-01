WASHINGTON — A bill introduced Friday by Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) would require the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
The Federal Prisons Accountability Act, if signed into law, would put vetting of the BOP director on par with directors of the FBI and DEA in requiring confirmation. Co-sponsors to date included Rep. Larry Buchson (R-Ind.) and Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas).
BOP transfer policy was widely criticized after inmates were moved to USP Lewisburg from COVID-19 hot spots while corrections officers were also transferred to risky assignments. Officials with the BOP noted at the time that actions were taken to be in compliance with policy.
“We had some conversations with (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell’s (R-US, Ky.) office too,” Keller said. “They were looking at some similar things. We are going to have a bill in the House and the Senate.”
Keller noted the objective was to make the BOP more responsive and that policy issues existed long before his term began.
“We really didn’t have any input or say in this,” Keller said. “These are part of our communities and we want to make sure the people have some say in their government and how it treats their people.”
The local issue, Keller said, brought the greater need for a policy change to the surface.
“It seems to me that there is a pattern of the Bureau of Prisons,” Keller said. “(They) think they can do as they please.”
Michael Carvajal, BOP director, was appointed by the Attorney General of the United States.
