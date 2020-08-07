HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland, Union and Lycoming counties.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 21 in Northumberland County the same day Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation reported 18 residents have tested positive for the virus. Confirmed cases increased by 20 in Union County, where a surge has been reported at the USP-Lewisburg prison facility. Lycoming County saw its confirmed cases increase by 15. No increases were reported in Montour, Snyder or Columbia counties.
No new local deaths were reported in the six-county area.
Statewide, the case count rose by 758. Cases of COVID-19 statewide since March have risen to 117,279, according to state data.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 410 cases (12 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 341 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 443 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 202 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 88 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 84 cases (2 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.