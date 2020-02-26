LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School juniors got a taste of life after high school this week.
Each participated in a mock interview with someone playing the role of a school admissions person or an employer. Students received advice in advance, such as preparing a brief summary about themselves and having a firm handshake.
Dr. Brenda Zack, LASD career counselor, said having the poise to make a good impression was important.
“These students are going to be interviewing for colleges coming up this summer and next year,” Zack said. “They are also interviewing for part time jobs.”
Zack said the difference between being interviewed on the phone or being interviewed in person was also explained. The session was the first step in developing a portfolio.
“It gives them a reason to develop their resume or an ‘elevator pitch,’” said Zack. “So they know when they meet somebody if there is an opportunity there, they have already evaluated things about themselves that they can talk about.”
Izac Hron, said he was well-prepared for being interviewed by Jessica Hess, Lycoming College director of admissions, and Luke Zeigler, Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Center mentor coordinator.
Preparation included talking about personal strengths and weaknesses as Hron looks toward art college. It was his first experience at being interviewed.
Delaney Humphrey interviewed for a college admission and considered it worthwhile.
“We’ve never had experience with a college interview before,” she said. “While I have interviewed for a job, it was nice to be able to do a college interview and see what it was like.”
Humphrey has previously interviewed for employment at two local aquatic facilities as a lifeguard.
Meantime, Chelsea Stanton interviewed for a college admission with Kimberly Renz of the CSIU.
Stanton said the practice was helpful. The most difficult question to answer was one about Stanton’s biggest challenge, which she noted was time management.
Students were evaluated, with points awarded a variety of categories.
They included proper nonverbal communication, ‘elevator pitch,’ initiative and appearance. Understanding of questions, relating personal experience, communications skills, asking questions illustrating interest and having a prepared resume were also considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.