HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) Executive Director Andrea Lowery announced that all of PHMC’s state-owned historic sites and museums will remain closed through Thursday, April 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
PHMC continues to re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
PHMC staff continues to work remotely and will respond to inquiries received by voicemail and email as soon as possible.
