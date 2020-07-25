NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction will continue in the coming week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough.
The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., will be working on concrete repairs ad general clean up items to complete the project. All work will be performed during the day.
This contract completion date is Monday, Aug. 10.
Snyder County lane closures
SHAMOKIN DAM — Motorists who travel Routes 35 and 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) in Snyder County are advised a microsurfacing project will be ongoing in the week ahead.
Beginning Monday, July 27, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the contractor will be microsurfacing Eleventh Avenue in Shamokin Dam Borough.
Crews will also be installing rumble strips on Routes 35 and 104 on Thursday, Aug. 30.
Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.
Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.