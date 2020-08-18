LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 34th Golf Classic Friday, Aug. 14, at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. One-hundred-eighty-eight golfers raised $43,000, after expenses, for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.
Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights.
Morning winners were:
• First flight: Keystone Communications, Purdy Insurance, and Bucknell University.
• Second flight: Quandel Construction Group, RCM&D Insurance and Cornerstone Advisors.
Afternoon winners were:
• First flight: Mifflinburg Bank and Trust team 1, the Conner foursome, and W&L Subaru-Nissan-Collision Center.
• Second flight: Mifflinburg Bank & Trust team 2, Weis Markets and Geisinger.
Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for treatments performed by paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency.
ERMMS staff answer over 12,000 calls per year, with 50% of those being medical emergencies, 40% being trauma and 10% classified as other.
All ERMMS paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Lewisburg, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia and the surrounding areas.
The COVID-19 pandemic saw an increased amount of calls for ERMMS, with higher sensitivity to the spread of infectious disease. Even greater precautions were in place for each and every call and the need for personal protective and specialized equipment to keep both staff and patients safe increased.
This year’s golf event raised funds through registration, featured on-the-course contests, and sponsorships from individuals and businesses.
Contest winners were: Randy Smith and Jim Holtzapple, closest to the pin; Jamie Gessner and Kendra Aucker, closest to the line; Justin Geedy, Mike Asche, Jamie Gessner and Kendra Aucker, longest drive; and Darren Laubach, Aaron Barner, and Greg Zeh won the putting contest.
“Over the years, this annual event has raised nearly $1,037,000,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president/chief development officer at Evangelical. “We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success; this event is about more than just a day on the golf course, it’s about providing necessary funds to support lifesaving services.”
