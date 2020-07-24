MIFFLINBURG — Allegations that a West End man committed sex acts with a child for a period of about four years were filed Thursday.
William Takehide Aikey, 32, of Laurelton, will face 16 felony counts including involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault complainant less than 13 years old. Misdemeanor allegations including indecent assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and corruption of minors were also filed.
Unsecured bail was posted at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for a time to be determined on Tuesday, Aug. 4 before Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg.
Papers filed by Pennsylvania state police alleged that Aikey assaulted a female who was between 4 and 8 years on unknown times and dates between 2005 and 2009 at a home in Hartley Township.
A Childline referral by the alleged victim indicated Aikey was a close friend of the family and her babysitter’s son. Papers filed included descriptions of the alleged acts, including oral sex, digital penetration and threats to not tell anyone.
The victim, according to the filing, said the alleged assaults stopped for no apparent reason when she was about 12 years old. She speculated that Aikey was not interested in older children.
Now adult, the victim recalled being “obsessed” with Hannah Montana at the time of the alleged assaults and claimed Aikey lured her into a room using a Hannah Montana ID card. He also claimed she would meet the television performer if she “hung out” with him.
Photos of oral sex acts involving other children were also allegedly shown to the victim, who claimed seeing the images made her think what was happening was acceptable.
