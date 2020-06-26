Mother bear, cubs, spotted at Montour Preserve

WASHINGTONVILLE — A black bear family apparently enjoys hanging out at the Montour Area Recreation Commission’s (MARC) 650-acre Montour Preserve as much individuals and families from across the community.
Bob Stoudt, MARC exeuctive director, said bear sightings across the property have increased over the last several weeks.
“We first started having bear issues back in 2017,” he said. “It immediately got so bad that year we made the decision to remove all trash cans from the property.
“Every year, we are getting bear sightings,” he continued. “We are not having dangerous encounters, that we know of.”
Initially, Stoudt said the bear sightings were confined to the area of the Ridgefield Point Loop Trail.
“Last week, for the first time, the bears found their way to the visitor center,” he said. “They trashed the bird feeders... they made a real mess.”
Volunteers working on butterfly gardens in the area of the center have also spotted the bears walking along the nearby trails.
“The bears are clearly here to stay, at the preserve,” Stoudt said. “We did have an issue, a couple weeks ago, where a couple people called... There were bear cubs in a tree, and there were people standing around taking pictures.”
Those who were calling were told to have everyone leave the area, as the mother bear was likely nearby.
“We know for sure we have a mother with at least two cubs, one person reported three,” Stoudt said. “I’m not convinced. I know we have two... We think we have a solitary male (bear) and a female with cubs.”
He noted that advisories have been posted across the property that bears have been spotted in the area.
“When you see a bear, make some noise, let the bear know you are there,” Stoudt advised. “Almost every time, it will run the other direction.”
Anyone encountering a bear should also back away slowly, while facing the bear in order to maintain situational awareness.
“Stay calm,” Stoudt advised. “That should probably be number one. Don’t turn around and run. Don’t do something that is going to freak out the situation. Don’t try to climb a tree.”
If they come face-to-face with people, Stoudt said black bears may appear aggressive.
“Bears are going to use all their sense to figure out what you are,” he said. “In some cases, they will stand upright to try to get a better look at you. When they stand up, it is going to be super intimidating.”
Most often, he said black bears will leave once they’ve identified a human.
“If everything goes badly (and you’re attacked), the best bet for a black bear is to fight back,” Stoudt said. “Hit it in the face, hit it in the eyes... It is exceedingly rare that anyone gets attacked, especially by black bears in Pennsylvania.”
He noted that use of the Montour Preserve has been heavy since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, MARC has had to tighten its budget.
For January through March, MARC received $21,000 from the portion of the Montour County hotel tax which was put in place this year to go to MARC.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stoudt is projecting MARC will only receive an additional $16,000 this year from the tax.
The tax is charged to those staying in hotels in Montour County.
“The hotels are just decimated, regionally, with the Little League World Series being canceled, with Knoebels not being open,” Stoudt said. “We’re not seeing hotels rebounding at all.”
Previously, Stoudt said it takes $130,000 per year to operate the preserve. MARC’s total budget for the six locations it operates — including Montour Preserve — is $200,000.
When the 2% hotel tax to was approved last year to go to MARC, it was estimated the tax would generate $167,000 per year.
With the anticipated shortfall in hotel tax revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Stoudt said MARC has cut its budget by $60,000. His hours have been reduced from 40 to 25 per week.
The additional budget cuts primarily center around not completing maintenance work and upgrades which had been scheduled.
“None of the parks and trails are going to close,” Stoudt said. “We made the cuts as early as we could to make sure we are well positioned... There is no scenario I can imagine, barring a hard government lockdown, where we have to shut down all the parks and trails.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.