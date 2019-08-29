TURBOTVILLE — Tickets are now on sale for the Warrior Run School District 2019 Hall of Fame induction.
The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
Rebecca Bender, Glenn Smith II, Scott Harrison and Barbara Romano will be recognized at the home football game on Sept. 27 and formally inducted the next evening.
Bender is a 2001 graduate of Warrior Run High School. While at Warrior Run, she was in both Spanish and French Club, Tri-Hi-Y, Art Photo Club, Varsity Club, and a member of both the Lady Defender basketball and softball teams.
Bender went on to Bloomsburg University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. While holding numerous positions at numerous colleges and universities, she earned a Master of Arts in Spanish Literature from the University of New Mexico. In 2013, she earned a Ph.D. in Spanish Literature from Penn State University. Currently, she is an assistant professor of Spanish at Kansas State University.
Smith is a 2003 graduate. At Warrior Run, he was a member of both the Show and Concert Choirs for four years and was selected to attend regional chorus. He was also a four-year starting quarterback and set numerous school records.
Smith attended Lycoming College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. While at Lycoming, Smith continued his football career and in 2007 was named Lycoming College’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete. Since that time, Smith has taken on many leadership positions with Hope Enterprises, Faith Wesleyan Church and Leadership Lycoming. Currently, he is the assistant director of Athletics and director of Athletics Development and Warrior Club at Lycoming College.
Scott Harrison graduated from Warrior Run High School in 1969. As a student at Warrior Run, he was a member of student council, Pep Club, Defender basketball and baseball teams, and was class president.
Harrison continued his education at the former Williamsport Area Community College and Williamsport School of Commerce. He was employed for 23 years at International Paper and for three years at Lonza prior to his untimely passing in 2005.
Harrison known for his community service and involvement in the Warrior Run School District. For 35 years, he volunteered with the Allenwood, West Branch and Warrior Run Area Fire Departments while also being a member of the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Society. He also served his alma mater in numerous capacities, including school board member and PTO president at Watsontown Elementary.
Barbara Romano is a 1979 graduate of Warrior Run High School. During her time at Warrior Run, she was involved in chorus, student council, Pep Club, Tri-Hi-Y, Concert, Marching and Jazz Bands. She went on to attend Bloomsburg University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Computer and Information Science.
After graduating, Romano had numerous job experiences that ranged from writing government contracts to application development manager for QVC. Today, she is a director of information technology for South Jersey Industries, a $1.4 billion energy services holding company.
She has also stayed involved with Bloomsburg University as the president of the Alumni Association and by establishing a virtual endowment scholarship that helps women pursue careers in the STEM fields.
For banquet tickets or more information, call the high school office at 570-649-5166.
