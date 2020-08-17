MILTON — Fifty-seven residents and 25 staff members at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest information posted on the center's website.
In addition to the confirmed positive tests, the site said test results are pending on an additional 50 residents. The facility has a total occupancy of 138 beds.
"As staff test positive or display signs or symptoms, they will be placed off work and quarantined in accordance with CDC guidelines," Gary Plasschaert, center administrator, wrote on the website.
"Please know that residents that test positive or are suspected of having the virus are being safely quarantined from other residents," he wrote. "We are diligently following infection control guidance from the CDC and state authorities, are being vigilant with PPE usage and we continuously encourage safe social distancing and masking."
Family members wishing to have a Facetime phone call with a resident should call the center's activities department at 570-742-2681.
