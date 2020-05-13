Concerned constituents contacting Schlegel-Culver

SUNBURY — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) is continuing to hear from barbers and salon owners concerned about the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on their livelihoods.
"We've been hearing from our barbers and beauticians from about two weeks after the (stay-at-home) order went into place," Schlegel-Culver said. "They are taking this very seriously because they are sole providers."
Although her district is among the areas which have moved into the yellow phase, barbershops and hair salons are among the businesses which are still unable to operate, per direction of the state.
According to Schlegel-Culver, House Bill 2459 recently passed on second consideration. She said the bill must still be passed on a third consideration to be moved on to the senate and Gov. Tom Wolf for consideration.
If approved, she said the bill will allow barbershops and hair salons to reopen, as long as they’re following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
"(Gov. Tom) Wolf has veto power," Schlegel-Culver said. "If he chooses not to sign it, they won't be able to operate."
She also equated calls she's received from small business owners concerned about lingering business closures to remarks Wolf made on Monday.
Wolf warned businesses that choose to “follow the whims of local politicians and ignore the law” by reopening in defiance of the shutdown that they risk businesses licenses, certificates of occupancy and other required governmental approvals to operate.
"We have people in danger of losing their businesses, which is their life savings," Schlegel-Culver said. "That's equally as serious."
She said Wolf is making decisions within the confines of the law.
"We've been in a position where he does have authority to do what he's doing," Schlegel-Culver said. "Not everyone agrees with what he's doing... Constituents are not in complete agreement with every decision he's making."
She added that Wolf needs to trust decisions being made by locally elected officials.
"I know (Wolf) looks at this as loss of life and he does take this very seriously," Schlegel-Culver said. "It's important to recognize, though, you just don't protect people from the COVID-19 virus."
She said concerns about substance abuse and mental health disorders are coming to the forefront due to so many people being out of work and asked to stay at home.
In addition, Schlegel-Culver said there are concerns people are not seeking treatment for other medical conditions due to the pandemic.
It's important for those in need of medical care to seek it out, she added.
"Don't pause when you need medical care," Schlegel-Culver said. "Get yourself to a medical facility.
"We have to find that balance between protecting people from COVID-19 and protecting people from everyday decisions that are going on."
As stay-at-home orders are being lifted, Schlegel-Culver said it's important to continue making sure those who are most vulnerable are protected from potential exposure to the coronavirus.
"We have a vulnerable population," she said. "We have to make sure, as we are reopening, we are protecting them."
Schlegel-Culver said everyone is getting "a little restless and impatient" in the midst of the pandemic.
"We all want to return to our normal lives," she said. "We are working as hard as we can for (constituents). We are working within the confines of the government... We are doing everything we can to reopen Pennsylvania in a safe manner."
