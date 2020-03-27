WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in the Susquehanna region donated $5,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in honor of National Doctors’ Day, held annually on March 30.
The funds will be directed to the food bank’s Health Innovations Program which connects its emergency feeding network and consumers served by these programs with members of the medical community to promote health, wellness, and nutrition education.
In a letter to providers, Don Owrey, chief operating officer for UPMC in the Susquehanna region, thanked the organizations’ medical professionals for their dedication and commitment in meeting the diverse health care needs of our community.
“Our providers have adapted to tremendous change this past year as we implemented a new electronic health record and telemedicine services,” said Owrey. “Now they’re working the frontlines of the health care crisis currently affecting our nation. None the less, they stand strong to build a brighter, healthier future for the residents of northcentral Pennsylvania.”
For more information about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Health Innovations Program, visit centralpafoodbank.org.
