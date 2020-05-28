LEWISBURG — Union County’s most contested Primary Election will only be voted on in two of the county’s townships.
Republican voters in Gregg and White Deer townships will choose between David Himes, a planning and zoning director, Mike Dincher, a college professor, and Joe Hamm, Jersey Shore borough manager. All are from Lycoming County and hope to succeed 84th District Rep. Garth Everett (R-84), who announced in January he would retire at the end of the current term.
Himes, 57, said term limits, jobs and getting small business up and running again were the top three needs he saw in the district.
Dincher, also with experiences in land management and the energy industry, favored voter ID, term limits and open primaries.
Joe Hamm, 35, also chair the board of supervisors of Hepburn Township, Lycoming County would seek fiscal responsibility, reducing regulations and support for veterans.
Democrat Amanda R. Waldman is running without opposition for her party’s nomination in the 84th District. Waldman supports pre-registration of 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, term limits and an independent commission to draw district lines.
The 84th District also includes the Muncy area and parts of Lycoming County.
Incumbent Rep. David Rowe (R-85), winner of a special election in August, is running for a full term. He is unopposed in the GOP primary in the 85th District. Rowe, 29, listed runaway government, burdens on small business and high taxes among district items to be addressed in Harrisburg.
Democrat Katie Evans, 74, of Selinsgrove is running a write-in campaign she hopes will garner the 300 votes needed to be named nominee. Evans noted access to broadband, education and mental health were the top three needs of the district.
The 85th District covers the remainder of Union County and most of Snyder County. State House representatives earn $90,335 per year, with a full term of two years.
Incumbent Gene Yaw (R-23) has no primary opposition for the GOP nomination for the 23rd Senate District. Democrat Jackie Baker has no primary opposition for her party’s nomination for the Senate seat.
The 23rd Senate District includes all of Union, Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan and part of Susquehanna counties. A state senator is paid $90,335 annually during a four-year term.
Incumbent Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) faces no opposition for the GOP nomination for a full term in the House. He was elected in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Tom Marino. Democrat Lee Griffin likewise has no opposition in his party’s primary for the Congressional seat.
A member of Congress receives $174,000 annually for a two-year term.
The Voters Guide of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area was consulted for some of the information collected.
