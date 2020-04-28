MIFFLINBURG — Acknowledgments were plentiful after Mifflinburg-area educators distributed food to more than 250 families in need.
The Friday distribution was organized by Danielle Dressler, social studies teacher and department lead. She distributed a letter of thanks to colleagues Monday. Dressler’s acknowledgments were for donations received and help freely given.
Monetary donations came from faculty and staff. Donations by Kiwanis Club members were noteworthy among community members.
The Mifflinburg Area School District donated eggs which would not be used due to the school closure. Country Cupboard donated 100 dozen eggs. Fresh eggs also came from many members of the school district itself.
The Mifflinburg Area Education Association purchased 100 gallons of milk. Dressler said a vendor who did not want to be named was willing to make a 100-gallon matching donation for a 100-gallon purchase.
“One generous teacher and their family provided the funds to purchase 400 pounds of chicken,” Dressler noted. “Community members also donated 300 pounds of potatoes.”
Dressler said hams, donated by National Beef, went to families that did not get chicken. Weis Markets sold items in bulk at sale prices, including pasta, sauce, canned corn, breakfast cereal and others. Dressler noted Jason Duke, Weis manager, was a Mifflinburg alumnus. Oranges, apples, and bananas as well as chicken was purchased from Davey’s Market in Lewisburg.
Helpers included Carol Grove, Janice Walter, Lori Hoy, Linda Edinger, Sue Enders, Leann Fogel, Wendy and Kevin Warren, Kevin Zimmerman, Rob Maurer and Jason Dressler. Joanne Troutman provided help and guidance from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Dressler said leftover boxes of food were distributed to families with guidance of administrators.
“Each home delivery was met with a grateful appreciation for the food and to the school district employees,” Dressler wrote. “There were also some random stops to areas of our community that we knew were populated with our students and likely were in need.”
Dressler is also secretary for the Mifflinburg Area Education Association.
