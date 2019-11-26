Dr. Scott Segel received his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, Mich. He completed his residency in internal medicine at McGaw Complex-Northwestern University Hospitals, Chicago, Ill. and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Mo. Endocrinology at UPMC Susquehanna is located at 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.