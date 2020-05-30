HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting public comment and will hold three virtual public hearings on regulations to reduce air pollution from existing unconventional natural gas wells and infrastructure. The regulations would restrict volatile organic compounds (VOC) and have a co-benefit of reducing methane emissions as well.
“This regulation is part of Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s Methane Reduction Strategy, which is an important part of fighting climate change in Pennsylvania,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “By utilizing reasonable pollution controls we can reduce air pollution from gas wells and related infrastructure and improve air quality.”
The draft regulation would require additional controls at unconventional natural gas well sites and related infrastructure like compressor stations. The draft regulation, if enacted, would reduce air pollution by 4,404 tons per year of VOCs and 75,603 tons per year of methane.
VOCs can cause ground-level ozone, which is a public health hazard, especially in hot summer months. Methane is a greenhouse gas and a primary component of natural gas.
To view the regulation or submit written comments visit DEP’s eComment system at https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eComment/. DEP will accept comments through Monday, July 27.
DEP will hold three virtual public hearings on the regulation at: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23; 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24; and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
Anyone wishing to present testimony at a hearing must contact Jennifer Swan at 717-783-8727 or RA-EPEQB@pa.gov, at least 24 hours in advance of the hearing to reserve a time to present testimony.
Witnesses must be a Pennsylvania resident to provide testimony. Verbal testimony is limited to 5 minutes for each witness.
Witnesses are requested to submit written copy of their verbal testimony by email to RegComments@pa.gov after providing testimony at the hearing.
Any members of the public wishing to observe the public hearing without providing testimony can also access the hearings through the EQB webpage at https://www.dep.pa.gov/PublicParticipation/EnvironmentalQuality/Pages/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.