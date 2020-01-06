MILTON — Within 24 hours of announcing the Milton YMCA will be hosting its second Family Sensory Swim Day, 24 children were signed up to participate in the event.
Erin Demcher, owner of Autism and Behavior Resources, said she’s thrilled with the interest being shown in the second annual event.
The event is being held in partnership with the Milton YMCA and Autism and Behavior Resources, for children with special needs.
Cortney Lahr, the YMCA’s program coordinator, said 35 children participated in last year’s swim day. This year’s event will be capped at 50 swimmers as that’s the capacity of the YMCA’s swimming pool.
“My mission is to create places in the community that families feel safe,” Demcher said. “The Y has created an environment for that.”
She noted that the Milton YMCA’s lifeguards work particularly well with special needs children as they understand the importance of not yelling at the kids.
Both Demcher and Lahr said the swim day is a good partnership between the YMCA and Autism and Behavior Resources.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to come and swim,” Lahr said. “It allows the kids to come and interact with other kids who are similar to them.”
The two entities also teamed up to hold a spring fun day for special needs children in the YMCA’s gym.
“It was kind of like a party, with a Hawaiian theme,” Lahr said.
“I want families to feel they can go to the YMCA,” Demcher said. “People feel comfortable because they know the YMCA will host an event and people will feel safe and comfortable.”
Demcher volunteers her time to organize a number of sensory events in the community. While organized under the auspices of her business which provides therapy to area school students, she does not profit from the community events.
“This has become a passion,” she said. “I love it... When I moved here in 2014, there were no events like this. A lot of families didn’t know where to go.”
Demcher is involved in organizing a number of events across the community for children with special needs. Each month, Against the Grain Barbershop, of Milton, closes its doors to patrons for one day and just cuts the hair of children with special needs. The cuts are $20 each.
“It’s one on one with me, the kid and the barber,” Demcher said.
She works to make sure the child feels secure in the barber’s chair, and when the barber brings out their clippers. For Demcher, participating in the haircuts is an emotional experience.
“I’ve cried almost every month,” she said, adding that she’s so moved to see the progress special needs children make from the time they first enter the barbershop.
“Kids won’t be able to be near the clippers,” Demcher said, adding that they sometimes scream when they first see the clippers.
However, she said her heart is warmed by the end of the haircut when a child who was initially scared just sits and smiles as the barber cuts their hair.
Demcher praised Against the Grain Barbershop owner Frank Rodriguez and his staff for their work with the special needs children.
“Those men are fabulous,” she said. “They have hearts of gold.”
Demcher has also been involved in organizing events at the Public Library for Union County, Mifflinburg YMCA and the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
While the Family Sensory Swim Day will be free to attend, those planning to participate must register in advance by visiting https://autismandbehaviorresources.com.
