LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors will not meet as planned on Thursday.
The district has canceled the meeting, the first of two scheduled for the month. A previous meeting had been held with several members attending via the Zoom meeting app.
“We looked ahead to what is usually done at the first meeting in April,” noted Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka in an email. “It is normally light so we made sure we did anything that had to be done at the March 26 meeting so that we could defer anything else to April 23.”
Skalka noted there has been virtually no savings from the closure due to coronavirus. Nor have their been significantly higher expenses, Skalka wrote. He credited reasonably neutral budgeting.
The district website has posted a link to WVIA Public Media. Its afternoon television schedule has been changed to include programs supporting learn-at-home opportunities for students.
Programs during the block will have curriculum content and related resources for intermediate, middle and high schoolers. It was described as a tool to help districts bridge the digital divide between homes which have internet access and those that do not.
“We want families to know that they are not alone during this time and that time at home can be spent learning together,” Kirsten Smith, WVIA grants and education officer posted. “From Nature and NOVA to insightful documentaries, VIA and PBS have hundreds of hours of learning opportunities for students at all grade levels.”
Monday highlights included an excerpt from the Nature program about springtime birth and rebirth, 10 Homes that Changed America for sixth through 12 graders and a program about whether an Allied bombing of Auschwitz would have stopped future atrocities (for high school students).
