MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School District has decided to offer bagged meals for students of the district who may not have access to a nutritious meal while school is not in session due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to FeedingAmerica.org, nationally, 42.2 million Americans reside in food-insecure households. That number is inclusive of 13.1 million children. In Pennsylvania, 19.3% of children in the commonwealth live with food insecurity not knowing when and where their next meal will come from, it was noted.
The district, operating in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s school shutdown, has had to close all school buildings within the district leaving many students who are dependent upon the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program hungry. Many of the students in the district participate in these programs, it was noted, and are used to eating two of their daily meals within the schools. While the district is not required to provide meals to students during this shutdown, district personnel felt it is the right thing to do to help our food-challenged families and for the betterment of the community, officials noted.
While abiding by the recommendations of the government to not convene in groups of more than 10 people, officials are working as a skeleton crew to make this happen. Limited staff and school personnel are working together to ensure the students of the Mifflinburg Area School District are fed a nutritious meal each day. Meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via drive-thru pickup at the main entrance of the high school, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg.
