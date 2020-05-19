HARRISBURG — New cases of COVID-19 again came in under 1,000 as the Department of Health reported 610 new cases, along with 119 new deaths.
Total cases in the commonwealth numbered 63,666 with 4,624 total deaths.
Locally, only Northumberland County reported an increase in cases, two to 145. Union County had its case count dialed back to 50 and Montour (50), Lycoming (149), Columbia (337) and Snyder (33) counties reported no increase. One additional death was reported in Lycoming County, for nine total there. No additional deaths were reported in local counties.
There are 286,034 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,191 cases among employees, for a total of 16,003 at 557 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,145 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,600 of our total cases are in health care workers.
