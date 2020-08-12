LEWISBURG — The situation confronting the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO) in its 35th season was much like what has been faced by performance artists nearly everywhere.
“It is basically a non-season,” said Rick Benjamin, PRO founder and conductor. “This is the situation in the performing arts throughout the world.”
It is without precedent, Benjamin said, not only because musicians are still locked down in some places, but also because venues cannot admit enough people to make a performance pay.
“Even if we or the New York Philharmonic or the Metropolitan Opera could actually meet and have a rehearsal, we couldn’t present a performance,” said Benjamin, noting the limits of a 25-person limit for an indoor performance. “Even at the nonprofit level you don’t come close to sustaining the economic needs of the organization.”
PRO has been shut down since March with all players furloughed. Benjamin and Leslie Cullen, executive director, have been working without pay.
“I’m still doing my nine-to-five in the office,” Benjamin said. “But doing a lot more, as conversely, despite no active performances happening there is more gobbledygook in terms of email, phone calls and crisis management.”
About a dozen performances were postponed or rescheduled in different parts of the country. Benjamin said some were postponed to the fall. Presenters now want to move them again.
“To say it is difficult would be an understatement,” he said. “Essentially all of the burdens of keeping an organization alive are with us with none of the support.”
Benjamin said the fear of large gatherings in closed spaces would likely linger even after a coronavirus vaccine is approved.
PRO, known for presenting “America’s Original Music” including scores for silent films, has resisted offering presentations for free online. Benjamin said it is not only technically difficult due to the size of the group but also it simply not the right time.
“You can sort of do it with everybody from their living room playing something,” he observed. “But there is a time when you should not be doing work. If you are a painter and all of your brushes are broken and your paints have dried up, it is time to say this week, we are not painting a picture.”
Benjamin said PRO’s management wants them to consider the gathering the group some time in the fall to shoot a video in a large space.
Many PRO musicians are from New York City or the Chicago area while others are from as far away as Los Angeles. “Disastrous” was how Benjamin described how things have been going for much of the ensemble.
“Almost all of them are apartment-dwellers and they don’t have rent money,” he said. “Almost all of them are completely unemployed. A couple of them have university teaching things and they have a little bit of income. You’d be surprised that even a fancy university music position is typically part-time anyway.”
Though many musicians were hurting economically, Benjamin said no members that he knows of have had COVID-19 to date.
Benjamin mentioned a hopeful development as European and Far East venues may be opening up in spring. The size of the PRO would allow them to perform at a safe distance where symphonies and grand opera would be too large.
Well-schooled in Americana, Benjamin said the influenza pandemic of 1918-19 was mentioned in the entertainment of that day. Some of it was even comic.
“There was ‘Influenza Blues’ and ‘The Epidemic Rag’ and all kinds of examples,” he said. “There were a bunch of things about the flu with cover illustrations with little microbes floating around.”
However, there were instances in the pandemic of 102 years ago where large groups were prohibited from gathering.
“What the authorities did at that time was close places of public accommodation (like) theaters,” Benjamin said. “Show business was outlawed for 1918 and part of 1919.”
Benjamin speculated that the culture was more familiar with death at a time when the average life expectancy for a male was 46 years. He recommended that people today “channel their inner grandparents” and take common sense measures like frequent hand washing.
PRO recordings and videos are available as well as tax deductible donations may be contributed at www.paragonragtime.com.
