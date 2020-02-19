MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday approved moving forward with the process of borrowing nearly $10 million to be used toward two major projects previously approved by the board.
As part of the financial agenda approved during Tuesday’s meeting, the board authorized administrators to work with PFM Financial Advisors and Eckert, Seamans, Cherin and Mellot LLP as bond counsel on the issuance of a general obligation bond.
Following the meeting, district Business Administrator Derrek Fink said the district hopes to close on borrowing $9.95 million this spring.
In August, the board approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School. The project will focus on replacing doors, floors, walls and windows in the building. Upgrades to the HVAC system will also be made, and a new sprinkler system will be installed.
The board in November approved a $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Fink explained steps the district has already taken to secure funding for the projects. He said the district restructured $4 million in existing debt in order to bring down its annual payments.
Previously, he said the district moved forward with borrowing $6 million for the projects, with the anticipation of borrowing the $9.95 million this spring.
“Fortunately, we are doing this in a historic low (interest) rate period,” Fink said. “If there was ever a time to borrow money for a project, now is the time.”
Currently, Fink said Milton has a debt load of $2 million per year. With the restructuring of the existing debt, he said that is not expected to change with the borrowing of additional money.
Proceeds from the expected $1 million sale of the former Montandon Elementary School to T-Ross Realty will also be used for the renovation projects, Fink said. The district approved the sale of the property on Dec. 17, but the sale has not yet been closed.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported during Tuesday’s meeting the district has received a list of questions from the Milton Borough Zoning Hearing Board which it must answer in relation to the athletic facilities project.
During a recent board committee session, Athletic Director Rod Harris said he presented the project to the zoning board, which must grant approval for the project to move forward.
During the session, Harris said the zoning board had concerns centered around how water flow and runoff from the facility will be contained. Concerns were also expressed with how the traffic will flow at the facility, particularly if large events are held there.
Barb Stuck, who lives near the school, told the board on Tuesday she has concerns with how the lighting, noise, parking and runoff from the facility will impact the neighborhood.
Mike Mollica, who also lives nearby, also expressed concerns with the impact the project will have on parking in the area.
During the committee session, Harris said as soon as the district answers the zoning board’s questions it can vote on whether to permit the project to move forward.
Leah King, a Special Education aide, was named the Panther Pride Award recipient.
Catherine Girton, the district’s director of Special Education, said King works with autistic students. She recently stood with a student who became suicidal at school while also notifying the proper school officials, the student’s father and mental health workers.
“She very successfully kept that student safe,” Girton said, of King. “These are sometimes the unspoken heroes, staff members who are working day to day with students with very serious needs.”
The meeting included a presentation by students on the high school’s seven Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. They are: Accounting, Agriculture, Automotive, Building Trades, Criminal Justice, Drafting and Early Childhood Education.
“These seven programs are producing kids that will be going into the workforce with these needed skills,” high school Principal Andrew Rantz told the board.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Susan Bastian, part-time Food Service employee, $10.70 per hour; Lori Reynolds, custodian, $10.70 per hour; Jennifer Zeigler, elementary nurse, $48,311; and Sarah King, secondary nurse, $48,311.
• The following resignations: Todd Fedder, head softball coach; Rachel Higgins, high school principal secretary, two weeks with the district; and Shelly Richardson, custodian, effective March 6, four years with the district.
• The following coaches: Matt Ishman, head boys track, $7,255; Bryan Walter, assistant boys track, $4,175; Jonathan Dick, assistant boys track, $4,175; Maggie Gola, head softball, $5,208; Madison East, assistant assistant softball, $2,087.50; Rich Counsil, assistant softball, $2,087.50; and Maggie Gola, head field hockey, $5,364.
• Rod Harris, Matt Ishman, Bing Pursel, Brad Rocco and four high school students attended an indoor track meet Saturday at Lehigh University, with all costs paid by the athletics budget.
• Jamie Emery-Seibert, and 14 high school students to attend the FBLA State Leadership Conference April 5-8 in Hershey, with an approximate cost to the district of $1,380.
• Tonya Brosious, Nick Fisher, Jennifer Mabus, Amanda Smith-Derck, Heather Welsh and 100 high school students to visit Kalahari Water Park at Pocono Manor on May 29. Approximate cost to the district: $500.
• Purchasing network switches from Candoris Technologies for $17,542.29, with 80% of the purchase price to be refunded through the Erate federal program.
• Awarding a $2,500 stipend to Dr. Brian Ulmer, director of Secondary Education, for overseeing the maintenance department following the retirement of Steve Rockey.
Carter Forbes, a fourth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School, was named January Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during Tuesday’s meeting.
The following students were also recognized during the meeting: Tyler York, Rotary Student of the Month; and Nina Willow, Outstanding Senior.
Board member Dr. Alvin Weaver was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.