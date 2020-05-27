WILKES-BARRE — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Appointments are required in order to observe social distancing.
Thanks to Amazon, all those who donate in June will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
