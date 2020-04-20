MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board has canceled its April committee session, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library.

Derrek Fink, business administrator, said the school board will conduct a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

Instructions for the public on how to participate in the meeting will be posted on the district website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.