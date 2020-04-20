MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board has canceled its April committee session, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library.
Derrek Fink, business administrator, said the school board will conduct a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Instructions for the public on how to participate in the meeting will be posted on the district website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Girl Scout honors emergency workers
- Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat
- Judge frees man linked to neo-Nazi plot to deface synagogues
- Panel: Texas can ban medical abortions to fight coronavirus
- Congressional Black Caucus PAC backs Biden's White House bid
- MLB players say pay shouldn't be cut if empty ballparks
- US-Mexico-Canada border restrictions extended; United grim
- South Korean shipment to up Maryland virus tests by 500K
Most Popular
Articles
- Selinsgrove Speedway in a holding pattern
- WR on track to wrap school June 4
- COVID-19 survivor tells his story
- Seniors keeping positive attitude
- The backlash against the quarantine has begun in Pennsylvania, with anti-shutdown rally today in Harrisburg
- Twins sew more than 100 masks
- Elizabeth J. Muscarella
- Teacher misses students
- Mifflinburg mayor notes face mask drive under way
- Milton teachers adapting to online education
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.