WATSONTOWN — A farmer's market will open for the first time Saturday in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the market is expected to be open each Saturday morning, through the fall, in the field where the borough's swimming pool was once located.
"As of now we have two produce farmers, a baker, a craft (vendor) and Wagging Tail Coffee committed (to participating)," Jarrett said. "We expect it to grow, but we're happy with the participants we have for the opening day."
He noted that those attending should practice social distancing, and follow the yellow phase protocols put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf.
