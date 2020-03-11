LEWISBURG — The Computer Crime Unit of Pennsylvania State Police recently brought charges against a man who allegedly used the Bucknell University network to download pornographic images of children.
Alexander I. Rabinovich, 20, of Newtown, Mass., was charged with five felony counts of sexual abuse of children and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility.
The investigation began in March 2018.
Papers filed Feb. 27 alleged that university security reporting tools identified an individual visiting a website listed on the Internet Watch Foundation which could post child pornography.
A dorm room was later identified and Rabinovich was interviewed by troopers and Bucknell Public Safety. A laptop computer used by Rabinovich was seized after troopers allegedly found images and videos of juvenile females exposing their genitals.
Further forensic investigation allegedly found 240 images of indecent contact pornography, 17 videos of indecent contact child pornography, 548 images of child pornography and 15 videos of child pornography.
Rabinovich, a student at the time, waived allegations to Union County Court, where he was scheduled for formal arraignment on Monday, April 27.
