MILTON — A local manufacturer will be expanding into a property in the Milton Industrial Park which has been vacant for more than a decade.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that a local manufacturer has purchased the former Crest Homes property and plans to repurpose it.
A recent deed transfer filed in Northumberland County stated Forevergreen Inc. and Ruby Realty Inc. sold a property in Milton to Milton Real Estate Holdings LLC for $3.5 million.
Aikey said an announcement will be made “in the next few weeks” regarding the exact plans for the property.
The former Crest Homes site was one of two properties, totaling 13.03 acres, owned by Forevergreen Inc. which received Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status beginning in 2019.
Just under 200 acres in Milton, owned by five different entities, received KOZ status. Those sites will not be charged property taxes for a 10-year period.
KOZ status is targeted at undeveloped or underdeveloped properties in order to spur business growth.
“We have been working on the land sale for that particular site for the last few months,” Aikey said, of the former Crest Homes site.
“There are a lot of hoops and a lot of things that needed to occur,” she continued. “This is going to mean a whole lot for this region... The people currently working under this manufacturer are under a lot of constraints, it’s bursting at its seams.”
She said the manufacturer will be adding jobs, although she didn’t know how many.
During a Milton borough council meeting held earlier this summer, borough Manager Jessie Novinger said a local company that may create 30 to 40 new jobs was looking to purchase the property.
Aikey confirmed that the former Crest Homes site isn’t the only property granted KOZ status which will be under new ownership.
She said the Milton Area Industrial Development Association’s (MAIDA) remaining four parcels of KOZ land — which total 59.43 acres — are now under a sales agreement.
She noted that there are some restrictions in place on what can be done with the land.
“The individual (purchasing the land) is very creative,” Aikey said. “There might be some perks on how to use it to their advantage. They have quite a few existing companies in the region.”
Previously, Aikey said some property expansions require a business to have a certain amount of green space. However, she said the space does not have to be next to the property that’s being developed.
Once the land sale is complete, Aikey said MAIDA — which is an arm of the chamber — will no longer have any land available for purchase.
The chamber spearheaded the filing of the application for the properties which were granted KOZ status in Milton, beginning this year. Properties approved were: Lower Market Street Holdings LP (Staiman Brothers), 15.601 acres at 230 L. Market St.; Lower Market Street Holdings LP (Staiman Brothers), 10.373 acres on Industrial Park Road; Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, 1.63 acres at 250 Mahoning St.; MAIDA, five different properties totaling 145.734 acres, on Marsh Road; and Forevergreen Inc., two properties totaling 13.03 acres on North Industrial Park Road.
After the KOZ status was granted, MAIDA sold 86 acres of its land to Marsh Road Real Estate, a company affiliated with Watsontown Trucking and Patton Warehousing which announced plans to invest $10 million to build two warehouses on the property.
