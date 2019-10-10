WILLIAMSPORT — Milton senior Hannah Seebold garnered the No. 3 seed for the District 3 Singles Tournament that begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, at Williamsport Area High School.
Seebold received a bye in the first round, but in the second round she will face the winner between Central Columbia’s Tessa Gill and North Penn-Liberty’s Daina Dawes.
Hannah Seebold’s sister, Haley, also made the tournament for the Black Panthers and she drew Bloomsburg’s Dana Lee in the first round. The winner, however, will get top-seeded Olivia Dorner from South Williamsport in round two.
Other locals making the tournament were Lewisburg’s Hannah Castellan and Mifflinburg’s Abby Underhill, who will face each other in first-round action Saturday. But in the second round, the winner between Castellan and Underhill will get No. 2-seeded Kaitlyn Savidge of Loyalsock.
The first three rounds will be contested Saturday, with the semifinals and finals taking place beginning at 2 p.m. Monday at the Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
District 4 Singles Tournament
at Williamsport Area High School
Saturday’s pairings
First round
No. 1 Olivia Dorner (South Williamsport), bye; Haley Seebold (Milton) vs. Dana Lee (Bloomsburg); Hannah Ryck (Towanda) vs. Faith Milhalick (Muncy); Mariana Arnabar (Danville) vs. No. 8 Carlee Pepper (Hughesville); No. 5 Melina Vuocolo (Loyalsock), bye; Emma Kelchner (Central Columbia) vs. Brooke Barlow (Montgomery); Lauren Peck (So. Williamsport) vs. Maria Helminiak (St. John Neumann); No. 4 Lydia Barbour (Montoursville), bye; No. 3 Hannah Seebold (Milton), bye; Daina Dawes (NP-Liberty) vs. Tessa Gill (Central Columbia); Daisy Ettinger (Selinsgrove) vs. Melanie Minnier (Shikellamy); No. 6 Lily Summerson (So. Williamsport), bye; No. 7 Saige Whipple (Montgomery) vs. Emily Keyser (Bloomsburg); Megan Watkins (Cowanesque Valley) vs. Abigail Colton (Wellsboro); Abby Underhill (Mifflinburg) vs. Hannah Castellan (Lewisburg); No. 2 Kaitlyn Savidge (Loyalsock), bye.
Boys soccerLewisburg 4
Midd-West 2
MIDDLEBURG — The Green Dragons took the Heartland-II showdown with the Mustangs after they got second-half goals from Anthony Bhangdia and James Koconis that broke a 2-all tie at the half.
But in the first half, the game went back-and-forth between Lewisburg and Midd-West.
Bhangdia got the Green Dragons (14-0-1, 10-0 HAC-II) on the board first with a goal off an assist by Ben Liscum.
Midd-West (14-2, 9-2) tied the game with 14:15 left in the first on a goal by Stefen Leitzel, but Lewisburg went back in front 2:30 later when Logan Moore found the back of the net by connecting off an assist by Liscum.
However, the Mustangs retied the game with under 10 minutes remaining on an Aiden Steininger tally.
Tony Burns made four saves to get the win for Lewisburg, which trailed Midd-West in both shots and corners on the night.
Lewisburg 4, Midd-West 2
at Midd-West
First half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Ben Liscum, 36:07. MW-Stefen Leitzel, assist Carter Knepp, 14:15. Lew-Logan Moore, assist Liscum, 11:48. MW-Aiden Steininger, assist Nick Eppley, 9:04.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia, assist James Koconis, 14:11. Lew-Koconis, assist Liscum, 13:06.
Shots: MW, 13-8; Corners: MW, 5-4; Saves:
MW, Chaes Roush, 3; Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 4.
JV score:
1-1.
Field hockeyLewisburg 3
Muncy 0
MUNCY — Gaby Markunas scored twice and Rylee Dyroff had a goal — all in the second half — to lead the Green Dragons to the non-league win over the Indians.
Dyroff scored unassisted with 15:32 remaining in the game before Markunas got an unassisted goal roughly 7 minutes later. Markunas’ second tally came off a Dyroff assist with 3:32 left in the game.
Kerstin Koons made three saves as Lewisburg (12-3) out-shot Muncy, 16-6.
Lewisburg next plays at Danville at 4 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 3, Muncy 0
at Muncy
Second half
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 15:32. Lew-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 7:44. Lew-Markunas, assist Dyroff, 3:32.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-6; Corners: Lewisburg, 8-3; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 3; Muncy, 9.
JV score: Lewisburg, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.