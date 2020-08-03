LAURELTON — Lauren Yost, a zoology major at Delaware Valley University, was crowned Union County West End Fair Queen on a breezy Sunday, Aug. 2 afternoon at the fairgrounds in Laurelton.
Yost, daughter of Tom and Amy Yost of Lewisburg, was first runner-up in 2019.
Her remarks included some history of the fair and how it was founded in 1925. Observations included how it changed and had drawn people from many different backgrounds through the years. She predicted a week full of fun and good memories for attendees.
“Being a zoology major, I love to go see all the cows, goats, sheep, swine and rabbits,” Yost said. “Being in the rabbit barn brings back memories of when I was a kid and showed my own rabbits.”
Yost also shared memories of 4H participation, livestock shows and fair entertainment. Noteworthy was meeting Tyler Rich, county singer, on the stage at a previous fair.
Paige Rhyne, 2020 first runner-up, noted the fair was one of the few normal events to be held this year. Rhyne also listed ways the fair has become an important part of county life, notably by showcasing agriculture.
Hannah Zechman, 2019 queen, wished the best for the incoming queen and others who competed. She noted the year she served did not go entirely as planned. Appearances were canceled which should have been part of the queen’s duties.
Cassidy McClintock, a Mifflinburg Area High School 10th grader, was awarded the princess crown. The daughter of Jeff and Wendy McClintock, Cassidy noted to the judges that the fair gives county residents a way to showcase things they work on year round.
Tiny Tassel and Little Miss entrants also competed, noting their favorite parts of the fair. Shelby Woodling and Aryanna Haines were awarded the crowns for their respective contests.
