LEWISBURG — About $800,000 in a second round of COVID-19 small business grant money was announced Monday at the Union County Courthouse.
As in the first round of the Small Business/Nonprofit Recovery and Sustainability Fund, $15,000 will be the maximum amount available. Applications will be accepted online at www.union-county-cares-grant-unioncounty.hub.arcgis.com/ through noon Wednesday, Sept. 30. Businesses must have 100 or fewer employees and had losses due to the COVID-19 crisis to be eligible.
Union County commissioners and recipients from the first round joined in the announcement at the courthouse.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, said about $1.6 million of an original $2.5 million was awarded. But there were businesses who were late in applying or may not have understood the application process.
Commissioner Jeff Reber hoped as many applications as possible would be received between now and the deadline.
"We are still happy to be able to take this CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) money that came from the US Treasury and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and put it back into the businesses and nonprofits that are serving our county," Reber said. "Quite frankly, people are struggling, people have been hurt. We are just happy to take some of those tax dollars and bring them back into the community."
Reber said the second round of grants could be announced at the commissioners meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Commissioner Stacy Richards added about 30% of the previous award recipients were nonprofits. She added the grant was a one-time opportunity.
Recipients of the first round were on hand Monday morning and included Cindy Potoeski of Decal Dynasty Wraps and Graphics. Potoeski said the grant was helpful after losses sustained in April and May.
"I wasn't sure I would be eligible," she said. "We were kind of holding our own but it definitely helped with expenses and stuff."
New Berlin-based QE Manufacturing and QCAST Aluminum each received $15,000 grants. Matthew Napp, accounting manager, said the month of May was most difficult as orders were down 30% at QE Manufacturing and 17% at QCAST Aluminum.
"Right now we are hoping we've seen the bottom of the barrel," Napp said. "We're hoping to see a comeback here and have some normal months."
Napp added there were some future orders for military-related items, but most of the business was only done a month or two in advance.
Andrea Tufo, Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) executive director, said some of the nonprofit's losses were because they could not host outside programs if they were still to have summer camp and a school-year program.
"What we are trying to do is find ways to be available to the community without them being physically in our building," Tufo said. "We are working with the United Way and have updated our internet system so that it goes out to the entire parking lot and our porches."
Outdoor furniture updates and a porch replacement would be underway in a few weeks so that families may use the outside of the center for remote learning.
The CARES Act funds were distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and coordinated by Union County commissioners, the Central Pa. and Greater Susquehanna Valley chambers of commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Questions can be emailed to caresgrant@unionco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.