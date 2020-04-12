ALLENWOOD — A top representative for corrections officers said years of understaffing have left the system unable to handle a crisis like the current one.
Shane Fausey, national president for the Council on Prison Locals, wrote regarding the reported transfer of staff from USP Lewisburg to federal prisons in New York City and Ohio. The facilities were said to be short-staffed due to the spread of COVID-19.
"This is the perfect storm we have warned about since the staffing cuts of January, 2017," Fausey noted. "More disturbing is the employees deploying to these institutions with severe outbreaks will not be quarantined upon their return."
Fausey was also head of the union representing corrections officers at FCC Allenwood.
