LEWISBURG — John Mumper was recently discharged from Geisinger Medical Center after a bout with COVID-19.
“It’s not hard to say I feel wonderful compared to where I’ve been,” he said in a telephone interview from his home. “I’m going to have a slow road.”
Mumper, 64, of Lewisburg, described himself as an independent Christian counselor and pastor. He also has experience directing a residential program for troubled teens and families.
Mumper was sheltering at home like many people were back in March and April.
Symptoms started to appear Saturday, Aug. 1. Mumper felt something “weird” the next day.
Mumper recalled having some aches and pains that Monday followed by fever the day after that. It was at that point he began to be suspicious that he had contracted coronavirus and began to look for testing.
But finding a test was confusing because he said it was unclear whether he needed a doctor’s approval or not. When it came time to get approval, it seemed like Mumper could only find hotlines and voice instructions.
His wife Terri helped out in the initial search for a test which was described as frustrating.
“The sense that I got was that unless I am really serious, they don’t want to test me,” Mumper said. “We kind of gave up.”
They pursued it again and found a doctor who said they could go to a drive-through testing site at Geisinger Bloomsburg.
But things changed as Mumper and his wife waited for results. At one point he felt like he was going to pass out, and did.
“The situation got increasingly worse,” he said. “Until it was really kind of dire when I went in on Sunday (Aug. 9) to Geisinger and in two hours had (test) results back.”
Other symptoms included shaking uncontrollably for up to three hours, a temperature of about 100.5 and continued body aches.
“Little by little, I began to struggle with some shortness of breath and breathing issues,” he recalled. “That’s what really forced us to go to the (emergency room).”
They called ahead to Geisinger and Mumper was put in a negative pressure room and given another COVID-19 test.
Oxygen at 100% was in play but not helping. A chest X-ray and CAT scan of the lungs discovered pneumonia.
Mumper said he feared the worst when his was in an intensive care unit.
But at the same time he was already exhausted by the fight. Use of a ventilator would relieve the person of using a lot of energy to breathe, but probably require being sedated if not induced into a coma.
“There is no way to describe the mental anxiety of fighting every breath and feeling you are not getting it,” he recalled. “I knew that if I said ‘no’ to the ventilator, the fight would be over shortly. Not in a good way.”
Mumper said he imagined hearing his wife’s voice screaming she would never forgive him, which made him agree for a time to being hooked up the machine.
Mumper said something made him change his mind during his first night hospitalized. A person of faith, he chose to fight without the ventilator.
What lay ahead and how Mumper emerged from a critical health crisis is featured on the front page of today’s edition.
