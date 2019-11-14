MILTON — Milton borough council President Jason Budman will be requesting a face-to-face meeting with the CEO of ACF Industries in order to gain insight into the company’s decision to permanently lay off the bulk of its workforce in Milton
Mayor Ed Nelson reported during Wednesday’s council meeting that he recently received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter from ACF President and CEO Michael Fermakis.
In the letter, Nelson said it was stated that approximately 148 workers at the Milton facility will be permanently laid off.
Budman said he has since been contacted by United Steelworkers union leadership who expressed concern that the notification lacked adequate details explaining the reasons for the layoffs.
As a result of that contact, Budman reached out to the office of Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), who in turn contacted Governor’s Action Team.
According to Budman, the Governor’s Action Team reached out to ACF officials and have not yet received a response.
Since the leadership has not responded to that request, Budman said he will be requesting an in-person meeting with Fermakis in order to gain insight into the company’s decision to jettison its Milton workforce.
On Nov. 8, The Standard-Journal reported speaking to two ACF employees who said they received a letter stating the plant will be closing its doors on Dec. 31.
Officials from the ACF Industries plant in Milton and at the corporate headquarters in St. Charles, Mo., did not respond to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment.
ACF had a major cutback in 2009, when the company laid off most of its then 300 workers in Milton.
Union officials confirmed in 2012 that an agreement had been reached for the plant to resume operations in 2013. ACF officials said at that time that over 300 employees would be called back to work at the facility.
Former Gov. Tom Corbett visited Milton in June 2013 to announce that ACF received $483,000 in state funding from the Governor’s Action Team. The funds were to be used for machinery and equipment purchases, as well as employee training.
In other business out of Wednesday’s meeting, borough Manager Jessie Novinger announced the borough has been notified it will be receiving a second $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund Grant to assist with the proposed reconstruction of Marsh Road.
Novinger noted that the borough already received a $1 million Multi Modal Transportation Fund Grant for the project, and will next be applying for a $697,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to fund the remainder of the project.
Chuck Beck, the retired borough manager who now serves as a consultant for the borough, previously said the project is expected to cost $2.7 million.
According to Beck, Marsh Road was once a through Road, running from Housels Run Road to South Industrial Park Road. A number of years ago, the borough closed off a portion of the road so the two roads are no longer connected.
By marking Marsh Road a through road, Beck said truck traffic on Housels Run Road will be alleviated.
On Wednesday, he credited Schlegel-Culver and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) with helping the borough to obtain the now $2 million in grants for the project.
When the first grant was awarded, Beck said only $50 million was available to be divided among applying municipalities across the state.
With the latest round, Beck said the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) received $400 million worth of applications, with just $80 million being available.
He feels “positive” about the borough’s chances of obtaining the $697,000 in funding.
Council appointed Novinger to a five-year term representing the borough on the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) board. She will replace board member William Barr, whose term expires at the end of the year.
Budman praised the Milton Police Department and local assisting agencies for quickly rounding up three suspects in a shooting which occurred Sunday afternoon along Elm Street.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer reported that three men suspected in the shooting of a 24-year-old male were taken into custody 11 minutes after allegedly fleeing the scene. Police have yet to release the name of the victim, who remains hospitalized.
The three suspects who were arraigned and charged in connection with the shooting are Ricky Pearson of Sunbury, Deionte Sherrell of Erie and Antonio Carpenter Highspire. The three remained locked up in the Northumberland County Jail. Preliminary hearings have tentatively been scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
