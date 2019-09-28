LEWISBURG — It’s been a little over six weeks since Susan Rheam assumed ownership of the Natural Food & Garden Store at 2724 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.
Rheam said it’s been a busy time filled with everything from setting up new accounts with vendors to visiting a natural product expo in Baltimore.
The owner and staff have also been busy making room for new products.
Rheam stressed that the store’s previous owners learned their products and their customers well during 40 years in business.
“I’m keeping and carrying everything Chris (Snyder) and Kate (Lesslie) did,” she said. “They carried such good quality products, I wouldn’t change anything.”
Rheam noted only Burt’s Bees products would be dropped, as they are available everywhere. She said that room had to be made for new items like vegan cheeses, vegan refrigerated products, Keto diet items, high quality supplements and CBD products.
CBD oil, a hemp-based product, has proven popular for pain management and is available in many places. But Rheam said care must thus be taken when choosing the product.
“If it is not third-party tested, if it doesn’t have a good safety rating, you really want to research the CBD oil you are taking,” Rheam said. “You want THC-free and all those things.”
Rheam said she would only carry Green Gorilla CBD products. It was one of only four product lines given an “A” reading by the Center for Food Safety.
In the tradition of the Snyder and Lesslie, Rheam said the store would have a sample table for foods as well as testers and samples of supplements.
“We really try to carry different products than you can get at Giant or Weis,” she noted. “That’s the idea, to purchase here things you couldn’t get anywhere else.”
Knowledgable employees would also provided an edge over online shopping.
“(They) can direct you to the kind of products you are looking for,” Rheam said. “If you are looking for something to boost your immune health, if you are looking for a certain sourced (product) or herbal remedy our staff is extremely knowledgable.”
Rheam, who holds an MBA, was a long-time customer. She noted that Snyder and Lesslie chose her as the next owner because it would be a good fit.
“I feel really blessed,” Rheam said. “I skip across the parking lot to come to work. I really love this store.”
Physical changes to the store were also in order, as Rheam said improvements would be made to access for people with disabilities. There will also be an improved walkway to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, allowing for easier access by customers on foot or bicycle.
With that in mind, Rheam introduced a unique tote bag which could be converted to a small backpack for walkers, runners or cyclists.
