BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania awarded academic degrees during a virtual ceremony held Aug. 8.
The overall grade point average necessary for honors distinction is: Cum laude (with distinction) 3.5 - 3.74 overall average; magna cum laude (with great distinction) 3.75 - 3.94 overall average and summa cum laude (with highest distinction) 3.95 - 4.0 overall average.
Local graduates include:
• Anthony Barrenechea, Milton, Bachelor of Arts in languages and cultures.
• Adriana Barrera, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science in digital forensics.
• Jacob Bilger, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
• Caroline Bohm, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Jordan Bowersox, Milton, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Jenna Brouse, Milton, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• Kasey Conrad, Lewisburg, accounting.
• Jared Cromley, Milton, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• Megan D'Addario, New Berlin, PA, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology.
• Alicia Ditty, Milton, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• Tyler Dotts, Mifflinburg, Master of Science in nursing.
• Rebekah Dries, Milton, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
• Leigha Eby, Coal Township, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in environmental, geography and geology science.
• Lance Fogelman, Milton, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• Brenda Grab, Montgomery, Master of Education in curriculum and instruction.
• Natalie Hardy, Milton, with a degree in special education.
• Hannah Hench, Coal Township, Master of Education in educational leadership.
• Abby Holobovich, Coal Township, Master of Education in reading.
• Alyssa Hoopsick, Mifflinburg, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• Chase Hummel, Lewisburg, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Catherine Jones, Watsontown, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
• Travis Krall, New Columbia, Master of Science in exercise science.
• Amber Lankford, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Alicia Laubscher, Milton, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies.
• Nathan Lyons, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• Araya Mays, Watsontown, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
• Catherine Metzger, Turbotville, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
• Gabriel Miller, Turbotville, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
• Madison Miller, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in medical imaging.
• Jesse Newcomer, Milton, Master of Science in instructional technology.
• Tori Noll, New Columbia, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood.
• Michael O'Connor, Lewisburg, Master of Education in business education.
• Marissa Oakes, Watsontown, with a degree in curriculum and instruction.
• Stephen Pavlov, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in business administration.
• Matthew Payne, Milton, Master of Science in nursing.
• Krista Peachey, Watsontown, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
• Sofia Pearson, Coal Township, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Dana Pfeifer, Lewisburg, Master of Science in nursing.
• Noah Roux, Watsontown, Bachelor of Arts in political science.
• Rees Scott, Lewisburg, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in digital forensics.
• Stephon Shrawder, Milton, Bachelor of Arts in English.
• Bethany Slear, Lewisburg, Master of Education in educational leadership.
• Madison Snyder, McEwensville, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and audiology.
• Tyler Specht, New Columbia, Master of Science in instructional technology.
• Haleigh Stewart, Milton, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in history.
• Viola Swartzentruber, Lewisburg, Bachelor of Science in social work.
• Autumn Temple, Ranshaw, Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• James Zack, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
