MILTON — One year after 150 blue rug junipers were planted at the St. Joseph Parish Center, the plants have grown by more than one foot.
Landon Hetrick, 16, planted the junipers along the cemetery bank at the parish center for his Eagle Scout project.
Hetrick, a 10th-grade student at the Williamsport Area High School who attends the St. Joseph Catholic Church, led an effort which included mulching the bank and planting the junipers for his project.
“I asked the father of our parish what he would like done around the church, around the properties, and he suggested that to me,” Hetrick explained. “There’s a lot of older people at our parish, because the younger people are busy, they are the ones that had to weed whack. It became a maintenance issue (to care for the bank).”
According to Hetrick, blue rug junipers take three to four years to grow out.
“They are like a low-hanging kind of plant,” Hetrick said, of the junipers.
His Eagle Scout project was completed in June 2019. Since then, the blue rug junipers have grown by more than one foot.
Hetrick was formally presented with his Eagle Scout honor Sunday, Aug. 16. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hetrick said there was a delay from the time his project was completed to when the ceremony could be held.
Several weeks before the blue rug junipers were planted, Hetrick said weed killer was sprayed on the grass and weeds in the area.
“One of the people from the church donated an auger so we could dig the holes and before planting (the junipers),” he said. “We did all the mulching and planting in one day.”
Thirty people helped with the project, including church members and members of Boy Scout Troop 600 of Milton.
Although he lives in Williamsport, Hetrick is part of Troop 600 as he lived in Milton when he started Scouting and opted to remain with the troop after moving.
“Since I was a child, becoming an Eagle Scout was my life goal,” Hetrick said, adding that he had uncles who were Eagle Scouts.
“Ever since I joined Cub Scouts, I knew (becoming an Eagle Scout) was something I wanted to get to do,” he added. “Since I accomplished it, I now look forward to new accomplishments.”
In school, Hetrick is a member of the marching and big bands. After graduating, he is interested in entering the computer or technology field.
He is the son of Bridget and Bryn Allen of Williamsport. Hetrick’s grandparents, Carole and Edwin Barsis, live in Milton.
