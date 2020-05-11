MIFFLINBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association recently donated $2,000 to Lion’s Pantry, a student-run food pantry that helps Penn State students in need, and to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
"In times of trouble, Penn Staters have a history of stepping up to help. Over the years, the GSV chapter has done its best to represent that history and tradition," said Curt Rothermel, chapter president. "Now, in this time of stay-at-home directives, we want to do our part to help others who are struggling right now."
Rothermel said that chapter leaders and members especially want to help Penn State students and residents of Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties, the three counties the chapter represents.
Lion’s Pantry is located at Penn State’s University Park campus. It helps Penn State students experiencing food insecurity — meaning those who have to skip or stretch meals, don't have adequate access to nutritious food, or are uncertain about where their next meal will come from.
Rothermel said the chapter has had great support from members and other area alumni over the years and has built up a strong financial reserve.
"We have been very fortunate as an organization, and now it’s time for us to share our good fortune," he said. "Even though many of us are confined to our homes right now, this is one thing we can do to help."
