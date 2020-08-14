HARRISBURG — After several days of surging numbers, confirmed new cases of COVID-19 slowed Friday based on data released by the state Department of Health. However, two more deaths were reported in Northumberland County.
Three new cases were confirmed in Union and Snyder counties, two in Northumberland County and five in Lycoming County. No new cases were reported in Montour or Columbia counties. Aside from the two new deaths in Northumberland County, no new deaths were reported in local counties.
Statewide, 829 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total since March to 122,950. There were 36 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 36.
Philadelphia accounted for 147 of the new cases reported, based on data released by the state.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 485 cases (17 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 404 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 455 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 263 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 93 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 98 cases (2 deaths)
