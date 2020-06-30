LECK KILL — A 15-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident Monday morning in lower Northumberland County.
State Police At Stonington reported the accident took place at 7:05 a.m. along Sliding Hill Road at Schwaben Creek Road, Upper Mahanoy Township.
The boy, of Rebuck, was riding a bicycle north on Sliding Hill Road when he failed to stop at the T-intersection, entered the eastbound lane of Schwaben Creek Road and struck an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Daniel J. Ferster, 51, of Dornsife, police noted. The Chevrolet attempted to swerve left to avoid the boy, troopers said, however the bike struck the front of the Chevrolet.
The boy was transported by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police noted. Ferster was not injured.
