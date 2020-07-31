STATE COLLEGE — Arraignment of a State College psychiatrist with a Lewisburg address on sex assault allegations was scheduled for the week ahead.
Ashok J. Bharucha, 53, of Lewisburg, will be formally charged at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 5 in Centre County Court on one count of felony sexual assault. Two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other were also filed.
State College Police alleged that Bharucha assaulted a client while discussing personal issues in mid-June in his office. Papers filed in district court alleged that Barucha touched the client’s genitals without consent, removed his pants and attempted a sex act.
After being interviewed by police, the alleged victim went to a hospital for a sexual assault examination.
Text messages which allegedly invited the victim to a hotel room and included a request that the victim be naked on arrival were revealed in a second interview with police. The alleged victim reiterated that his relationship with Bharucha was strictly that of a patient and doctor in the second interview.
Papers were filed Monday, June 22, with a district judge. Monetary bail of $40,000 was set at the time of Bharucha’s arrest.
