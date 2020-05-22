LEWISBURG – Members of the Lewisburg Area High School Class of 2020 completed their high school careers at Thursday night commencement exercises.
Their names were read one-by-one and they received diplomas. District officials and the school board president then congratulated the newly-minted graduates as they walked across the auditorium stage.
But this year’s commencement was unlike any in memory as safety accommodations had to be made in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Auditorium seating was virtually empty, except for a videographer and a member of the office staff marshaling the grads and their families through the room. One family and graduate at a time were led through and all were safely masked.
Photos of the graduates were taped to what would have been the student section. District officials including Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka, LAHS Principal Paula Reber, Jordan Fetzer, school director and board president, were safely distanced from one another on stage.
Proud parents got a photo opportunity on the way out or they could opt for a professional photographer’s work beside a large numeral “20” in the hallway at the school’s entrance.
Outside, things were a little more like graduations of years gone by as classmates mingled and parents took more photos. Students across the board were grateful for the efforts of the district in what turned into one of the most challenging school years on record.
Among the graduates, Christopher Rawson, co-salutatorian, put a philosophical spin on the year.
“I am extremely grateful for every experience I have had here,” he said. “Graduation is so much more than being a senior.”
Rawson added that participating in the spring musical was among the outstanding memories of 2019-20. “The Wizard of Oz” was performed just a few weeks before the state ordered school buildings were shuttered for coronavirus.
Valedictorian Hannah Drexler said “after the world fell apart” her friends were ready and willing to stay in touch.
Will Lowthert gave a nod of appreciation to the district.
“Even in a giant catastrophe and crisis like we are in, we still get to graduate,” Lowthert said. “Our school is willing to move heaven and earth just to make sure we still get that experience that every other class has gotten since Lewisburg’s founding.”
Hannah Castellan recalled that her last class in the school was a physics class. Uncertainty as to the rest of the school year was the talk at the time.
“We were all speculating as to whether we would come back or not. And we hadn’t heard anything by the end of the day then we just never came back,” Castellan said. “It was weird. But we still made it work.”
Audrey Harer said the weirdest part was getting a diploma in front of an empty auditorium. But it was still satisfying to be with her best friends and take photos of the occasion.
Commencement for the 132 seniors was split into two nights for the sake of safety under the yellow phase of virus abatement. Students were involved in remote learning and other independent educational pursuits since mid-March.
Josh Nichols led off the second night of graduation and recalled that Friday, March 13 was memorable.
“That’s my brother’s birthday,” Nichols said. “I remember going to tennis practice with him and everyone saying happy birthday to him. Then at the end of practice, we found out we weren’t coming back to school. All in all, an odd day.”
Speeches by Drexler, Rawson, Co-salutatorian David Han, class President Gabriel Chlebowski, and district officials will be recorded and edited into a Class of 2020 graduation video.
