MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 13 deaths among residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who have contracted COVID-19.
According to information released Tuesday by the Department of Health, the facility currently has 93 residents. Seventy-three residents and 36 staff members are reported to have contracted COVID-19.
Among the residents to have contracted the virus, the Department of Health is reporting 13 deaths. Zero deaths at the facility were reported just one week ago when the health department released its weekly data on long-term care facilities.
Terri Greiner, the facility's director of Admissions and Marketing, sent an email to The Standard-Journal Tuesday evening expressing sadness over the deaths.
"We are deeply saddened to report.. that despite our best efforts, the devotion of our brave staff, and having been COVID-free for several months after the initial outbreak occurred statewide, residents at our facility have succumbed to this virus and we grieve with their family at this profound loss," Greiner wrote.
She said the health and wellbeing of residents and staff has always been the center's "highest priority."
"From the outset of this tragic pandemic, we have remained ever committed and vigilant in adhering to the recommendations of the CDC and state authorities, including maintaining an ample supply of PPE, maintaining strict adherence to infection control/hygienic practices, quarantining those residents who have tested positive or suspected to have contracted COVID-19 as well as isolating new patients for 14 days on admission," Greiner wrote. "Despite our best efforts, unfortunately, there has been a recent outbreak in the facility, effecting both residents and staff."
She said the facility is working closely with state agencies and a newly created Regional Response Health Coalition program "in an effort to defeat this deadly virus."
With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in upper Northumberland County, officials are closely monitoring the situation, while the county housing authority is also taking extra steps in an effort to help mitigate the potential spread of the virus at its facilities.
According to the Department of Health website, 160 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the 17847 Milton zip code since March. Thirty cases have been confirmed in the 17777 Watsontown zip code.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said that although the nursing center is a private entity, the county is closely monitoring the situation there.
He said the county has been providing masks and personal protective equipment to the facility.
Schiccatano said the county is also monitoring another facility in upper Northumberland County where what he classified as a "minimal number" of COVID-19 cases have been reported. He declined to name the facility.
"The numbers (of COVID-19 cases) in upper Northumberland County have increased," Schiccatano said. "In some instances, the Department of Health is working to try to come in and help with the situation."
Pat Mack, deputy executive director of the Northumberland County Housing Authority, said the authority has taken extra precautions to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 at the Milton Towers over the last few days.
Mack noted the housing authority's offices are located in the Milton Towers. The authority also operates several other housing complexes in the Milton area.
He said the Department of Health does not require a resident in a facility such as the Milton Towers to report to the authority if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, he said the authority has "reasonable suspicion" that a resident or residents of the Milton Towers may have been diagnosed with the virus.
"We have taken additional measures in the last few weeks, the last few days, to take as many precautions as we possibly can," Mack said. "That includes additional sanitizing measures and reminding people to wear masks and stay as socially distanced as possible."
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, Mack said residents of the Milton Towers have "remained very diligent" about masking and following proper social distancing.
"Our halls are far less traveled in times of COVID than they were previously," he said. "There's not a free flow of people as there once was."
In addition, he said the building is closed to the public. Anyone wishing to visit a resident must be given access to the building by the resident. Appointments are required to visit the housing authority offices.
Additional cleaning measures implemented recently include extra sanitizing of what Mack classified as "major touching points," including elevator buttons and doors.
